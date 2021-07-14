Counter culture, radical swaying to disenfranchise voters, high incidents of racial bias and violence have become our normal. With individuals toxic voice of radicalism gone wild and the continued bombardment of false news, we have sunk into the very lowest place in the world. Why? At one time, we could disagree and still love one another. Guns meant hunting and protection, not militia or murder. Books and science were admirable and honorable, but you have gutted the value of intelligence and facts. Medical advancements meant exploration and enthusiasm to heal diseases. You have made it an instrument of division and a fostering of dangerous opposition. Covid vaccine deniers still taunt themselves as patriots while many of them die wondering if it had to happen. Where are you headed to misguided and estranged brother and sister? Come back to the center of life. Put away your foolishness and your reticence and believe in a country united. We have so much to work on as a country and you have made it a spectacle of the lies of election and the past that haunts us today. Shame! Shame! Shame! As Gomer Pyle said. Come back to the center.
When I was young, I prayed to succeed in school and a career. I had so many options and I chose religious life. Today, I know that I was open to many thoughts and my Christian faith. Now I see that Christianity is being hijacked by the right wing. God favors all of His people. He does not pretend to love those who deny love and values of faith. And He definitely does not invalidate our free will. God allows us to be stewards of the news we hear and reporters and defenders of the truth. Do not lose yourself in the political quagmire.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(1) comment
Autocrat politics has become the modern form of witchcraft. Defying Trump results in hanging or burning at the stake. Just ask Mike Pence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.