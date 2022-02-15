Just out of curiosity it would be interesting to know exactly how many legitimate homeless people are in the area. By legitimate people I mean those that have lost their homes due to being unable to pay their rent by losing their jobs through illness or tragedy that took all their savings. I think the number would be very small. Those are the homeless that deserve help from the public. The rest don't need to be supplied with shelter, they need medical and psychiatric help, not another place for them to continue in their hopeless lifestyle. Most of them don't want to change, all they want is their drugs and food card. It's something to think about.

Patricia Daniels

Myrtle Creek

(2) comments

P&Z
P&Z

meaning, if they are addicted they should be arrested for loitering and given the 'opportunity' to be placed in jail or treatment center for 30 days. It costs us more to allow them to continue to destroy the town. Our homeless Veterans deserve so much more from us than to be broken beings left to fend for themselves. Those who have lost their homes due to high rents, lost jobs, there seems to be a number of programs being created or have already been created for those people. (Some of them are disabled and can't work! Lets get them help) TRIAGE! and then lets see what we can do. In the meantime, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the house for every homeless person.

P&Z
P&Z

One word: Triage why aren't we triaging the homeless to find out their needs? After all this time and still ignorance reigns . As Christians we are called upon to feed the hungry= ALL no matter their homeless circumstance. It is only going to get worse if we sit, gripe and/or do nothing at all.

