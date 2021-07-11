America is becoming the target of a truly despotic and ambitious individual who fits the profile of most dictators throughout history (Adolph Hitler for one). We've been going through the classic steps taken by those who seek to take complete control of a country that is going through uncertain times.
The signs are clear to anyone who is familiar with the moves of those strong personalities throughout history. One of the first and most obvious steps in gaining control is a concerted effort to discredit the news media, which is one of the most important strengths of a democratic and free society.
Another step in gaining control is winning a major leadership role through which he can take over established and popular political organizations (the Republican Party). This gives him a forum for propaganda to divide his opposition with false and misleading charges. It also reinforces the fringe ideologies that thrive on extremist views like white supremacy, antisemitism and anti-government.
Once in power, the next obvious step is the appointment of unqualified people to leadership of important agencies. These people then weaken the reputation and services of those agencies like education and postal services.
Another step is attempting to discredit intelligence agencies with lies, demands and false claims aimed at discrediting units and functions of normal government in order to weaken people's trust in the government, even loud, false and premature claims of rigged elections.
Failing these moves, the would-be dictator mounts an insurrection designed to take over leadership by using a massed uprising encouraged by extremists. Failing these attempts to topple our government, legal means of controlling the ability to vote is organized in areas where his followers are in power. He expects that by limiting the voting rights of people who oppose him will result in a winning strategy.
Don't you recognize these steps that have been and are now in use? First it was "Indians," Jewish people, the poor and under-educated, people of color, tenants, Christians — are we next to be disenfranchised by liars and frauds?
Martin Manthe
Roseburg
