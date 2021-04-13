It has been disappointing, to say the least, to watch our floundering leaders try to manage the immigration crisis at the southern border of the U.S.
In the middle of this tragic pandemic, I would suggest that opening our borders to migrants might not be the optimum policy.
In the most recent Associated Press poll, just 24% approved of our president's handling of child immigrants arriving without parents. It is difficult to watch these young people being held in crowded rooms and sleeping on thin mats on the floor. Would children's services allow a parent to provide nothing more than a metallic/foil emergency covering to use as a blanket?
The highly respected Doctors Without Borders organization indicated that 68% of migrants from Central America treated by them reported an incident of violence after crossing the border into Mexico. One third of women and 17% of men reported being "sexually abused."
It is troubling that our government does not allow proper access to themigrant camps and plastic holding rooms by our media.
We were told that Vice President Harris was being placed in charge of the situation on the Mexican border. However, now we learn that she is merely looking at long-term strategic issues and has declined invitations to visit the sites and people at the border. It should also be remembered that she has compared our Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan.
It is no longer clear to me who, if anyone, is in charge of bringing this tragedy to an end.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
