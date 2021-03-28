Republicans have, for many days now, exhibited an unseemly interest in the genitalia of a plastic potato. Yes, really. You can look it up.
But today, Republicans averted their gaze. And moved on to another important issue.
It's a good thing, too. Our country is fighting the worst public health disaster in more than a hundred years, declining life expectancy, and economic fallout that made Donald ("the former guy") the only president to lose jobs since Herbert ("thank God Trump came along!") Hoover. North Korea is launching missiles, Russia wants to negotiate on missiles, there is a ship jammed sideways in the Suez canal, blocking about 12% of the world's economy, an asteroid just zipped past our planet, and, so yeah: Thursday.
What crisis made Republicans, who were so very focused on Mr. Potato Head, turn away? Potatoes have been associated with trans-fats, so you'd think Republicans would keep their eye (potato joke!) on the ball.
What crisis? For what did the Republicans rush to the ramparts, neglecting the paramount issue of the gender of a plastic potato?
Well, to defend the British Monarchy, of course.
I mean, never mind that whole 1776 thing. So sorry. Our bad.
Divine Rights of Kings? Sure, we're down with that, after all.
Today (March 25th),the Heritage Foundation is hosting an event entitled "The Crown Under Fire: Why the Left's Campaign to Cancel the Monarchy and Undermine a Cornerstone of Western Democracy Will Fail."
Honestly: I thought that Jefferson, Madison and Company had kinda "canceled" that Cornerstone of Western Democracy. For America, anyway.
I'm not the first to note that "opposition to the British monarchy is about as foundationally American as you can get," but apparently Republicans will defend the Divine Right of Kings as assiduously as they support a plastic potato's nether bits.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
(3) comments
Perhaps some people like to keep traditions intact. You can look up the defiinition of traditions if you need to.
Rise: "Some people" like to do all sorts of things. So that's hardly a justification.
Similarly, "We've always done it this way," is a path to perdition, whether it's the caste system or Kodak inventing and abandoning digital photography (or Xerox and the PC). Or some "peculiar institution" in the South. Or genital mutilation.
Rise, how do you feel about that last tradition? Is it better to keep the tradition of female genital mutilation intact, or would it be better to keep little girls' anatomy intact? You can look up FGM if you need to.
A conservative is someone who stands athwart history, yelling Stop!
William F. Buckley, Jr. , "Our Mission Statement" in National Review (19 November 1955).
History will not be stopped, nor will we. We thought we were pretty much done with the divine right of kings, chattel slavery, suffrage, and so on, but it's really a never ending battle against the derrière garde like the Heritage Foundation, Art Robinson promoting racist books and a Dominionist who justified slavery and the beating of children, to Ann Coulter lamenting the fact of women's suffrage.
Pure food and drug laws? Nah. Bleach for you!
