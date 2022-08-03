If the title had not already been taken, you could label the Jan. 6 Committee "The Never Ending Story." Why is it lasting so long and why is it so limited in its scope?
It's a tactic straight out of the socialist playbook. If you tell something long enough and loud enough people will start to believe it.
I don't pretend that Trump is innocent or guilty, but the make up of the committee is totally biased. This is the same group that touted the Russian conspiracy. The only comparison would be like having Joe Biden handle the investigation into Hunter Biden's illegal activities.
Some may say that the Republicans could have been on the committee but chose not to. That is true, however, only if they agreed with the agenda set forth by the House Speaker. Anyone who might disagree was eliminated.
One would think that they would want to find out why it happened, why the mob was able to overcome the guards, what led up to the riot, etc. Instead their single focus is to blame it all on one person. That he alone was responsible for the riot.
No one wants to ask the hard questions like: Who is responsible for the safety of the Capital; knowing of the rally, why weren't security precautions taken; why were requests for additional troops turned down multiple times; what did the Federal Bureau of Investigation know of possible trouble, and did they pass it on; why was the House Speaker exempt from questioning?
Could it be that the House Speaker and the D.C. Mayor, the only ones who can request National Guard Troops, knew of the possibility of a riot? Did they secretly hope for trouble, but not of this magnitude, so they could blame it on and discredit Trump?
Why not have an independent counsel do the investigation like in the Russian Conspiracy? Was it because by handling it themselves they could control the narrative and structure it to fit their agenda?
This committee is so comprised that they have no credibility. This is just a political exercise to punish one person and try to garner votes for midterm elections. Their time would be better spent on topics that matter, such as inflation, the border crisis (immigration, drugs, human trafficking), foreign challenges. Harding of the power grid; if it goes down for an extended time, up to 100 million people could die.
Did you complain about Benghazi? If not, why not? Are you only listening to one source of media? In short, just deal with it.
