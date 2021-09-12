First, thank you Sheriff Hanlin for protecting our rights as Americans.
Freedom of speech. Freedom to choose.
A reminder: mandates are not laws. Period.
While COVID-19 has attacked every spectrum of our lives, the political truculence is exhausting.
Everyone will eventually have COVID-19. There is no escape.
Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Vaccinate. Mask up. Isolate, if you so desire.
Why are we attacking one another?
Why aren’t we demanding treatment guidance from our Government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?
Instead we point fingers.
Eighteen months into the pandemic; doctors haven’t received guidance regarding treatment for the newly infected.
Simply, we are to isolate at home.
Many hospitalizations are caused by lack of action.
Once the patient reaches the hospital, the treatment is (Yes, simplified):
1. Give oxygen;
2. Oxygen and breathing treatments, pronate;
3. Medical induced coma and ventilator;
If a patient proceeds to the final step, chances of recovery are slim.
It is a life and death struggle.
Why, when I ask my doctor about treating the newly ill, he states: “The CDC hasn’t provided any guidance. I would be fired if I tried any treatments used by independent physicians. My hands are tied.”
We are angry at the wrong people.
Instead of fighting amongst ourselves, we should be asking:
“Mr. President. After 18 months, why aren’t we treating people from inception? Why are we waiting until it is too late, too late to recover from the depths of COVID-19?”
Why Mr. President?
KR Lee
Roseburg
KR, which Mr. President are you speaking to? Trump appointed Dr. Robert Redfield to the position of director of the CDC back in 2018. Redfield, notably a conservative Christian scientist, sidled up to Trump's effort to minimize the pandemic and the CDC website publishes only those directions your doctor is now passing on to you. If you're now questioning practices and pointing at Biden, the best question to ask is why hasn't he replaced Redfield?
Should people have ignored Trump's lies (that continue today), beginning with how this virus will magically end just in time for his poll numbers to shoot up so he could win an election? Yes. Because Trump only views the pandemic as interference in his bid to become the U.S.'s first dictator.
Dr. Fauci, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (the NIH), now reports through White House briefings and is much more honest with the public on how the virus can be slowed and stopped. Should there be widespread testing? Yes, and it should have begun in March of 2020. But Dr. Fauci is one of those independent doctors yours speaks of and who he has determined that in the game of politics he's going with his Party affiliation rather than accept any new information on best practices for testing and treatment. Doctors here can't or won't even try acquiring and treating with monoclonal antibodies to curb overrun hospital emergency rooms.
Your doctor's hands are not tied. If he continues to tell you that, he's coming from a place that has nothing to do with his Hippocratic Oath, and more from his unspoken oath to political party complete with a smidge of arrogance that people should deem their doctors gods and never ask questions.
There are many treatments available....the President doesn't want to upset Big Pharma....for example....didn't President Trump get Covid and recovered after just a day or so? He talked a lot about it - so that treatment is available. I think Ben Carson got Covid, too, but was immediately given the same drugs. So they do exist.
Trump received treatments that were not and are not available to the American Public. And, it was all a guessing game. What would work? When would it work? A very telling READ: Nightmare Scenario - Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta
