What is going on with the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Roseburg? They were contacted about the COVID-19 shot for 65+ as was published in The News-Review. The response that was given was that it was for federal employees. Isn't the VAMC for veterans?
Needless to say, I have contacted the current administration as well as my congressional representative. I wonder what the local management is going to say when Biden and Defazio contacts them.
The leadership of the Roseburg VAMC is forewarned that they are on report. I wonder what their excuse is going to be.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.