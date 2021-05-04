Who is Ann Krimetz? Why do I support her for school board district 4 director--position 7?
As a long term Roseburg resident and voter, I met Ann about 6-8 years ago. She is a very thoughtful, passionate and well informed woman : always willing to listen to all sides of a concern or situation. She has shared information in our social circles on current events- nationally, statewide, and locally, and challenges people to do the research and take action on their principles.
I know Ann has worked in the local school system since moving here and was involved when her four kids were young and in school previously. She has shared her love of working with the Roseburg kids and has extreme concern over the progressive direction, lack of basic academic progress, and behavioral and emotional hurdles they face. The schools opening and closing and teachers in one day and gone the next? How do parents and teachers do it?
Ann home schooled her four children for some parts of their education; so she knows the challenges teachers have faced and wants to support their efforts, and see that they are rewarded for jobs well done.
I think Ann is a well qualified , caring, concerned, common sense conservative; community loving and child and teacher supporter. A great choice for the Roseburg School Board! Please give Ann your vote!
Judy Weaver
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.