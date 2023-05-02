The News-Review requires that guest columns be written by those who have expert knowledge on the subject in question. As stated the Democratic and Republican parties in Douglas County were both asked to submit columns to start a dialogue. The News-Review strongly encourages that authors are identified, but it is not a requirement.
To the Editor, Why is the secretive "Public Relations Committee of the Douglas County GOP" permitted to have their guest column printed, without being required to identify themselves? All guest columns in your paper identify their authors. The N-R printed the "PR Committee" guest column without identifying any of its members.
Full disclosure, please. We'd all like to know who is on this committee. Their "group" guest column makes a lot of accusations about viewpoints they oppose. It's only fair that those they refer to as "full-blown Marxists" be informed of the names of their accusers.
The "PR Committee" appropriates the label "Patriots" for themselves. Americans in all walks of life, from all belief systems and political affiliations, behave patriotically every day. No single political party owns a trademark for patriotism. Please explain The News-Review guest column requirements in detail, so we can all understand why the GOP PR committee didn't have to reveal their members' names.
(4) comments
An old and dear friend of mine is as Republican and conservative as a man can be. It has never come between us. He is a good and sincere man. He has been deeply involved in Douglas County Republican politics for the 23 years I have known him. However, he informed me that he and the rest of the “old guard” were booted out. The new Douglas County Republican Party is being run by young fascists who feel that they, and no one else, are the “We the people” mentioned in the Preamble to the United States Constitution. They are the Patriots, and no one else is. They know what is best for this country, and no one else does. They say you are either for us or against us, and if they see you as being against them, they want you out. Even staunch Republicans are seen as enemies of the state. I have long thought the Republicans were wrong, but these guys are crazy!
Well said, Kim.
The name-calling ("Marxists") and the anti-semitic coded tropes ("globalists") were awful. No wonder the Republicans chose to remain anonymous.
We might know who they are, but we know what they are.
Even though the "Committee" published its rant anonymously, I am glad the N-R allowed it. Why? Because now the "Committee's" radical, undemocratic, unpatriotic, detached-from-reality views are a matter of public record for everyone to see.
Endorse the former president before Republican voters vote in the Republican primary? And at the same time claim that they respect the vote of the people? They lie. Plain and simple.
I can only hope that regular Republicans somehow find the wherewith all to stand up to the fascist bullies who have taken over the local GOP Central Committee.
[thumbup]I agree, melrosereader.
Below is a ten minute video on the Ten Tactics of Fascism. Fascism is a cult of the strong leader, who promises national restoration in the face of supposed threats from liberals, leftists, immigrants, minorities, homosexuals, women and fake journalists. The leader says these dangerous groups are trying to take over our cultural institutions, the media and schools. That's why you need a violent response from a strong macho man. The fascist leader says that only he can solve the problem.
How much of that sounds familiar?
The ten tactics and mindsets of fascism:
1. The Mythic Past
2. Propaganda
3. Anti-Intellectualism
4. Unreality
5. Hierarchy
6. Victimhood
7. Law and Order
8. Threatened by sexual equity,
9. Urban/Rural Divide
10. Arbeit macht frei. (Work shall set you free. There is a dangerous underclass who are lazy and dragging good people down.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpCKkWMbmXU
