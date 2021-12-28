COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways over the last couple of years. I would like to suggest doing some research and reading some alternative sources of news. Did you ever wonder why it is considered misinformation to list the survival rates of COVID? I also posted that Oregon is one of five states that still has a mask mandate, which is also a fact but has been labeled as misinformation. Anytime I discuss COVID vaccine safety, that will get me banned from mainstream social media, too. Is it not odd that more vaccinated people have tested positive for omicron? Aren’t you curious why? Did you see the newest news that fact-checkers on social media are only stating their opinion, not facts? Are you not curious as to why this information is so forbidden?
Here are some more facts: I know someone who was in a coma in the hospital for two weeks from COVID and was fully vaccinated. They ran out and got the booster after being released from the hospital, which also makes me wonder what happened to natural immunity? Is this another subject that is no longer part of science? Why all of sudden is natural immunity not as good as a leaky vaccine.
As a research scientist, COVID really interested me and I started to dig into research and scientific articles and I hope you will too!
Do I know people who have had COVID and been really sick? Yes! I also have had a relative who died of influenza. I am not here to give medical advice and if you have comorbidities, yes, COVID can be very scary. Here is a little tip try and stay healthy, active and take vitamins to stay well.
How did this letter even get published? It's full of lies, misinformation, completely bogus conspiracy theories and no sources. As a bonus, they published a link to proven quackery from a Ukrainian "Doctor" who was under investigation by the DOJ for selling his bogus coronavirus "cure" that the rest of the medical world somehow missed. And yeah, he's a Trump guy, which is where le learned how to run a con. He thanks you for the free promotion.
I don't know, Lisa, most of the people in this town would probably be a little intimidated to even begin a Covid discussion with a research scientist. Tell me a little more about your background.
I noted the following statement in the link you provided: "Quercetin 500mg 1 time a day until a safe and efficacious vaccine becomes available..." Seems to me we've reached that stage. I can't recall any medical study that's proven any of the currently-available vaccines as being unsafe, although that superstition is certainly not dead. Non of the vaccines are touted as being 100% effective, so no one can argue that point. Yes, vaccinated people are still landing in the hospital, but just today our doctor said that of the 15 Covid patients she met in our hospital this past weekend, that only two were supposedly vaccinated, and they were the least ill. Mighty strong evidence to get vaccinated, don't you think?
