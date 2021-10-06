How fickle and vindictive people can be. One moment you are a hero and to be highly esteemed. The next you are to be punished and banished from society, unless you bow to their dictates and wishes.
Who am I talking about? Nurses, doctors, first responders, etc.
I am not against the vaccine and have taken it, but mandating it is wrong. People should be able to make their own choice. With the state there is no options such as weekly testing, natural immunity, religious exemptions, medical exemptions, or recovery from the virus. The state will not accept responsibility for lost wages or compensation for injuries should there be side effects.
The mandate is more about power and control than necessity. If you doubt it, all you have to do is look at our southern border. Migrants do not have to take the vaccine or wear masks and they are shipped all over the U.S. It's estimated by the Christian Broadcasting Network News that 20% carry the virus — that would be over 250,000 for this year so far. This is probably the greatest super spreader of the virus. What have our leaders done to stop this, absolutely nothing and the media covers up their lack of action.
But our medical personnel who work in a controlled environment with the best protective equipment must be vaccinated or lose their jobs. Should many of them be forced out, then get ready for long waits for any medical procedure if you can get an appointment.
If you see our first responders (doctors, nurses, police, firemen, etc.) be sure to thank them for their service and for making our lives better.
Bill Duckett
Riddle
I'm really surprised to hear that the Christian Broadcasting Network is spreading tales about immigrants being vectors of disease. That's been part of the anti-immigrant talking points in this country since before any of my ancestors came through Ellis Island searching for the American Dream. It surprises me because Jesus was all about helping the poor, the sick and those in need. Are Christians censoring the New Testament these days?
Here's what Snopes has to say about what your Christian pals are telling you, Bill. If you google the subject you'll find dozens of articles disputing your claims.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-immigrants-covid19-surge/
Mr. Duckett,
It’s too bad you don’t realize health care vaccine mandates are about the patients, not the caregivers. Doctors entering the field of medicine took the Hippocratic oath: “first, do no harm.” The practice of medicine - whether by a medical assistant, registered nurse, respiratory therapist or provider requires deep dedication and commitment. It is a sacrifice.
Before joining the medical field, healthcare workers must be vaccinated for other infectious diseases: hepatitis, varicella, measles, mumps and rubella. Today, amid the coronavirus pandemic, is no different. Vaccination against COVID-19 becomes a minimum requirement for those in health care.
There is a new narrative being written by a small portion of the public asserting the priorities of a minority of healthcare workers supersede those of the patient. Healthcare workers’ decision to forgo immunization is increasing the risk and potential harm to those they serve.
Critics will say this vaccine is new. This is a stale argument. Decades of research on vaccine technologies as well as on other coronaviruses led to the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 6.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the world and close to 400 million doses in the United States. We are passing 18 months of study of one of the most scrutinized vaccines ever created. The vaccine is safe and effective.
Mandates are tools used when a consequential public health threat is present and less intrusive measures are not entirely effective. It's for the public, not the healthcare workers.
https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2021/10/opinion-health-care-vaccine-mandate-is-about-the-patients-not-the-caregivers.html
Umpqua Valley Ambulance Service reported 8 Covid cases in the last 3-weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority Weekly Outbreak Report (below link).
Mr. Duckett, I'm pretty sure heart attack victims transported to the hospital by Ambulance were NOT expecting to catch Covid from the ambulance workers. I can only wonder how many needlessly died from the added complication.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report.pdf
A Colorado woman was denied a Kidney transplant and removed from the kidney transplant list for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Her living donor is also unvaccinated and UCHealth said both need to be vaccinated for the transplant process to continue.
Studies have found transplant patients who contract COVID-19 may have a mortality rate of 20% or higher. A living donor could pass COVID-19 infection on to an organ recipient even if they initially test negative for the disease, putting the patient’s life at risk.
Many U.S. transplant centers already have this requirement in place, and others are making this change in policy now.
https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/kidney-transplant-patient-moved-to-inactive-for-not-receiving-covid-vaccine/
Out of work Douglas County healthcare workers should have no problem finding a job in Idaho after Idaho Lt. Gov. issues order to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2021/10/idaho-governor-briefly-leaves-state-lt-gov-issues-order-to-prevent-vaccine-mandates-whats-next.html
