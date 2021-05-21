Letter: Why object to a touching tribute to a faithful companion
Since I am truly fond of animals, dogs especially, I could not understand anyone objecting to how a family handles the death of their beloved and faithful companion.
I found Shooter's obit in last Sunday's paper clever and well written. In fact, I sent four copies to out of town friends.
My sincere sympathy to Shooter's family for their sad loss. I can truly relate to the feeling. And to Shooter, rest in peace.
Barb Kanady
Roseburg
React to this story:
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.