Since I am truly fond of animals, dogs especially, I could not understand anyone objecting to how a family handles the death of their beloved and faithful companion.

I found Shooter's obit in last Sunday's paper clever and well written. In fact, I sent four copies to out of town friends.

My sincere sympathy to Shooter's family for their sad loss. I can truly relate to the feeling. And to Shooter, rest in peace.

Barb Kanady

Roseburg