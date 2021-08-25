I can not believe how many Douglas County citizens would rather spend hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for COVID health care rather than take a free COVID vaccine. In the past few days over 300 Douglas County citizens, mostly all un-vaccinated, have taken ill with the virus.
Do those people believe that the odds of catching the virus are so small? My niece thought that and now she caught the virus and can hardly breath and was taken to a hospital. Her insurance will cover some of the total cost, but I am sure she will not be able to cover the balance.
Don't the unvaccinated realize they they mostly are the reason we all have to wear masks in stores and public places? What gets me, is that they complain about the masks. I'm sorry, but that is stupid.
William Brennan
Sutherlin
