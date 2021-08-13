I would like to respond to the gentleman (Gerald Lewis, Aug. 8 Public Forum letter in The News-Review) about Douglas County getting vaccinated.
The last time I checked, we still live in a free country, for the most part, to choose what we do and do not do to and with our bodies.
Do I believe this COVID-19 is real? Of course I do.
Yet, I'm not convinced that a serum that has not been approved by the FDA is really the smartest choice. We are not allowed to buy any form of meat or cheeses in grocery stores that have not been approved by the FDA and there are certain cheeses, vegetables, wines and beers, for example, that can not be sold in this country because the FDA will not approve them.
It is also proven that the majority, 96%, of the people that are dying from this virus have had or are dealing with more underlying medical conditions and the people that are healthy are not.
Do I think vaccines are a good thing? Yes, but not until they have gone through extensive clinical trials, which usually take up to 3 years and some as long as 10.
So my question to this gentleman is, why would I subject myself to have something injected into my body that has not had to follow the same medical, FDA and governmental guidelines as everything else that is offered as a vaccine or consumed by the public.
David Gibson
Roseburg
(2) comments
Don't worry about having to get vaccinated and making sure to discourage others to get vaccinated by writing this letter. It takes over 4-weeks from the first shot for the vaccine to be effective against Covid. By the time you change your mind and decide to get vaccinated it probably will be too late anyways.
Also, what's the chances you are just another like Senator Rand Paul who publicly downplayed Covid treatment drugs while secretly buying stocks in the company that produced the drug.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.