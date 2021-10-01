I am at a loss why so many people in Douglas County resist getting vaccinated.
It must be more from an attitude that states: "I am American, I live in a free country, I pay my taxes, and do not tell me what I can do with my body or how to raise my children." I say this because there are many well-educated, well-read, and serious students of life in Douglas County. I think that several of the anti-vaxxers view having to wear a mask or get a vaccine is an infringement of their rights.
Actually, it is to protect their rights.
This isn't the government telling you what pickup you can buy, or what road you can drive. It is warning you that a virus is beyond choice; it can take your life. We have lost almost 700,000 people from this infection. A virus is the antithesis of life. It can not replicate itself and has no metabolism. It has to have a "host" to be able to preform these functions. The human body is a walking petri dish. Composed of 60% water, filled with "soft tissues," filled with five quarts of blood, and being a breathing animal with lungs, the oral openings (nose & mouth) are lined with mucus membranes to ease the entry.
I do not think that we should try and recall Brian West or Kurt Stookey from the Winston-Dillard school board. They are trying to protect your children, not limit their personal freedoms or dictate the way they live their lives.
I have lost three personal friends that grew up in Douglas County that have now passed on before their time due to complications of COVID-19. All were nonvaccinated. Good people, good minds, and now gone way too early.
Gary Hyatt
Roseburg
