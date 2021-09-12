We have been lied to since the beginning of COVID. You don't need masks, need masks, you are safe outside, no hide indoors, etc. The media has been complicit in this, running articles not just scaring people about what to do and being vaccinated but vilifying those with concerns about the vaccine and the unvaccinated. We've also been lied to about what medicines may help should you get COVID. Hydroxychloroquine is FDA approved, used to treat malaria, yet when it was suggested it might help, what was done? Doctors and hospitals were forbidden from trying or using it. President Trump mentioned it so it had to be bad.
Now it's ivermectin. As with mainstream media, the News-Review ran a half page article that it's for animals. Really? We test drugs on animals before using them on humans. Plus deep in the article it states it is used on people. The point is, it might help so why not try it. It is also FDA approved, almost no side effects and in some hospitals when given to patients near death in combination with other treatments, the patients recovered. If you were deathly ill with COVID, wouldn't you want to try every available means to cure you? I would. How many people might not have died if doctors were allowed to try these.
From the beginning, COVID has been mismanaged. People have suffered and died for it. It troubles me that media and "experts" continue to stigmatize drugs that possibly could help. You have to ask yourself, why?
Henry Frost
Roseburg
(4) comments
As long as there isn’t a agreed on proven treatment the government gets to misuse the emergency declaration for imposing the vaccines on all.
It’s all about the money! Covid is big $$$$$
Uhhh, who is supposed to be making money, Pfizer? Not seeing anything current on that. Are you shooting from the hip? Wanna post a link to your information?
Bleach, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin...all miracle treatments touted by conspiracy theorisst and those seeking to capitalize on a frightened population. What's next? Slaughtering a goat under the full moon? We have viable vaccines. We know that masking works. Why pursue these dangerous unproven treatments when there are known and reliable preventatives at hand? Willful ignorance does not play well in any situation. During a pandemic, it threatens all our lives.
[thumbup]
