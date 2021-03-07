The last several years, nearly five is more accurate, Fitzpatrick started a protest of civil rights and the frequent deaths of African Americans. To avoid the media reports highlights blacks dying than whites by police. What I am questioning is how athletes taking a knee to protest inequality of African Americans is disrespectful of the Stars and Stirps. I never witnessed this call to action by BLM waving the United States flag and the confederate bar and stars simultaneously. I have read, heard, and been told that if they cannot respect the flag to go home. This is where my brain locks.
I see the US flag being treated like a rag by patriot groups. Waving it as a banner of pride justifying the behavior of these groups. Acting like the white supremist are the only individuals the United States flag represent. Having the flag used in this manner is not right. Flags in the back of pickups on antenna that when stopped allow the flag to tough the ground. Protesters in the Capitol January 6th were recorded allowing our flag to touch the ground. Using the poles with the flag as weapons against United States citizens. A capitol officer witnessed the American flag on the floor. Protesters walking on it while another right-wing member held the confederate flag in the rotunda.
With the way these groups treat the flag like a rag, weapon, and doormat to wipe their shoes on, someone please explain why professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem is so wrong?
Robert Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
