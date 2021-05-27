Is the City lacking common sense, pretty sure it is? Why would they want to punish and maybe drive out of business a fine market, right next door to the proposed location? I find Sherm’s competitive offering quality products especially in their produce department. They also participate in local charity efforts.
Haven’t they been here a long time seving Roseburg and paying a lot of taxes to the City and others? You think that another similar grocery store will just be another cash hog revenue for taxes? Not if Sherms is gone and how about Our Walmart Supercenter just a few blocks away and Alberson’s right around the corner?
If you want to entice another grocery store to our area why not try for Market of Choice, Whole Foods or Trader Joes to give us some variety.
And, how about the old K-Mart building, looks like to me that it is not at the end of it’s lifecycle. Have you considered the amount of debris Winco’s demolition plan would send to our landfill, probably several tons.
William D. Smith
Winston
(2) comments
What about? Can't we have? Why don't we get? -- Sounds like a five year old whining.
Why Winco? Could it be the way free enterprise works?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.