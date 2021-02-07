My mother, my schooling, my life has taught me that no person is more or less valuable than the next.
Lately, the question of who should be pushed off the cliff first — vaccinated or not — when and where.
It seems the question really is kill them — save me or save me, kill them.
Why all the fear of the line and where you are in it for the shots in the arm?
For life and death are one — you live, you die.
When that happens has nothing to do with where you might or might not be in this COVID-19 vaccination line.
The wolf has no control but to instill fear. Don't be fearful, you, me, and all only will pass from this life when we are needed elsewhere.
Terry K. Krewson
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.