Thank you to David Grotkin for his very informative Dec. 12 letter to Public Forum (The News-Review) on the subject of the "so-called" greater Idaho proposition. Mr. Grotkin has presented some serious issues to take into consideration regarding the proposal to add some of Oregon to Idaho.
I have a question: If adding a portion of Oregon to Idaho and referring to it as "greater Idaho" increases the greatness of Idaho, wouldn't it be wiser to keep the greatness in Oregon? Just asking...
I have nothing against Idaho. It is a beautiful state. I simply prefer Oregon and appreciate the fact that we pay no sales taxes on the items we purchase. I have always believed that sales tax is blind because it does not take into consideration the ability of the purchaser to pay. Actually, only the income tax comes close to being fair when it comes to ability to pay. And even with income tax certain exemptions apply.
Another question comes to mind: Wouldn't all of the voters in Oregon need to agree to allow a portion of Oregon to join Idaho? The same goes for all of the voters in Idaho. Perhaps some of them do not want to support this scheme.
One more question and then I'll quit: What is the real agenda of the greater Idaho group of people? After all, if they love Idaho, they are free to move to Idaho.
