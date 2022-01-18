Last October, the Douglas County Commissioners distributed at least 50,000 disposable face masks around the county. They gave them out free to individuals and businesses. It was a good deed.

We're now being told that with the more contagious Omicron variant we need N95 or KN95 masks to protect ourselves and others from COVID. These quality masks are more expensive than surgical masks.

Now would be a good time for the County to distribute higher quality face masks to people who might have trouble affording the increased costs of the better masks.

If people faithfully wear high quality masks in public it could very well ease the burden on our health care system. It could even save a few lives.

Gayle Rosellini

Roseburg

