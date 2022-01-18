Letter: Will county step up and provide better masks? Jan 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last October, the Douglas County Commissioners distributed at least 50,000 disposable face masks around the county. They gave them out free to individuals and businesses. It was a good deed.We're now being told that with the more contagious Omicron variant we need N95 or KN95 masks to protect ourselves and others from COVID. These quality masks are more expensive than surgical masks.Now would be a good time for the County to distribute higher quality face masks to people who might have trouble affording the increased costs of the better masks.If people faithfully wear high quality masks in public it could very well ease the burden on our health care system. It could even save a few lives.Gayle RoselliniRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race Volcano eruption prompts tsunami advisory for West Coast including Douglas County Frustrations over parking boil over for downtown merchants TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Feds furious they were not told about police training slide American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2021 Distributions Vintage Wine Estates Expands Production Capabilities and Capacity with Acquisition of Meier’s Beverage Group Sutherlin loses 62-43 to Pleasant Hill in MLK Showcase ADDING MULTIMEDIA Harbor Capital Advisors U.S. Territory Expansion Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
