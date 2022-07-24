Letter: Will gates be closed after school hours? Jul 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I read that the Roseburg Public School District is planning to fence all school grounds, to try to prevent school shootings.I understand their concern. However, I wonder if they will consider leaving the gates unlocked during non-school hours.When my kids were school age, practicing their sports with them on the school athletic fields during non-school hours was an important part of our lives.The city park open spaces are limited, and are often being used by others, but the neighborhood school grounds often have no one around during non-school hours.I appreciate the school district allowing the community to use the school fields during non-school hours in the past, and hope they will find a way to continue this important community benefit.Bruce CoalwellRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks Family awaits answers in Kendra Hanks' disappearance Police ask for help in locating missing Winston teen No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Six benefits and challenges of full-time RV living Police say armed man shot, killed by officer in Portland Celebrate Harry Potter at Roseburg Public Library What's Up Emma Hibrand
