Mr. Fred Worsley’s letter of Nov. 4, attempts to make the case that the fish passage count at Winchester Dam is a critical ODFW fish management tool. My experience says not. Historical records of adult fish passage at Winchester serve as a comparative baseline for current and future adult returns, but management can proceed successfully without Winchester dam, the fish ladder and the video stream.
I served on the public advisory committee that helped ODFW write the 2007 Rogue River Spring Chinook Conservation Plan. When the gates closed on William Jess Dam in 1976, 30% of historical spawning habitat upstream of the dam was forever closed to migratory fish passage. A run of wild springers that had averaged 31,000 spawners dwindled to 3,500 in the next 25 years.
Gold Ray Dam on the upper Rogue had a fish ladder, a counting window and decades of historical passage data. The conservation plan used predictive models that were built with historical Gold Ray fish counts, adjusted for the loss of habitat. Gold Ray was demolished in 2010.
ODFW was prepared. They had years of physically counting spawned out spring Chinook carcasses, floating the river in drift boats from the dam to the old Gold Ray site, 30 miles downstream. Biologists determined that the physical spawner count could confidently predict the total number of adult returns, no passage video necessary.
What is possible on the Rogue is possible on the North Umpqua. The Rogue South Coast Conservation Management Plan (primarily focused on wild winter steelhead) is heavy on monitoring and the budgets to support that work. There are no fish ladders or viewing windows. ODFW Roseburg would be wise to build a contingency monitoring plan that will transition to a time when Winchester Dam no longer exists.
