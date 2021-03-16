It all began with “The Wizard of Oz”. I was 4 years old at the time, and that ole wicked witch really freaked me out. The nightmares soon subsided, and it appeared that there would be no long-term effects. And then it happened…
I found a worn-out broom in the garage and began to incorporate it into my imaginary world. It became my favorite means of transportation, and one day, with my broom between my legs, I trotted over to Butchy Miller’s house. Butchy lived next door and was my first real adversary (other than my older brother). No one was around that day, and as I stood there, staring at the roof, astride my broom, a very strange thought came to me. I began to believe…and suddenly I knew…that I could fly my broom over Butchy Miller’s house. And it worked! LIFT-OFF!
What a thrill when I cleared the ridge and landed safely on the other side. I looked around…no one saw it… so I ran back to my house (broom in hand) and found my mom. I quickly told my story, but much to my surprise, my mother laughed, and said “honey, you imagined it…it’s not actually real”. “Imagined it?!” I exclaimed “I just flew this very broom”.
I spent many days astride that broom, looking at that roof…believing. Finally, I gave up and hid the broom in our basement. My brother found it, and cut it up for a boy-scout project. I cried when he told me, but after all these years, I wonder…
what if mom had said “honey, we believe you and support you”, and then took me to a child-psychologist who confirmed that “clinical studies have shown that some children identify as ‘levitators’”. What if everybody went along? Would I still be defying gravity?
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
(2) comments
What if everyone went along with the idea that Todd is mistaken about his identity as a person who has opinions worth sharing? What if people who are not impacted by Todd's identity started writing rules, regulations and laws against Todd's identity as an opinion sharer? What if we all agreed his identity violated natural law and should not be allowed? What if we found his identity wrong, bad, shameful, laughable and said he couldn't use the bathroom or wear that red hat or play with brooms? Well, actually, I do kind of feel that way about Todd's identity as an opinion sharer, but I'm glad he's fully able to share his opinions in the paper and that some people support him. I'd never want him to feel broken and hurt inside because no one would let him wear that red hat or use the restroom or join the curling team.
If I don't like Todd's identity as an opinion sharer, that's my problem, not his. He doesn't have to change his identity. He is who he is. There is room in this world for him. And no laws against him. I even have a couple relatives like Todd and I still love them as much as ever.
Your message is a little too cryptic to be certain which minority group you are denigrating in your whimsical little story. Given your allusion to a child psychologist and the "some kids identify" bit, it seems likely that you are belittling transsexual kids. Oh, if only the world and biological life were as simple as your understanding of it. You know nothing about the realities of sexual development, sexualization of the human brain, gender identification or anything else germane to the topic. In my estimation, you are a cruel, ignorant, small-minded fool.
