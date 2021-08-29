I am a combat war veteran, also I was part of the first team sent to New York by the Oregon Attorney General in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 in 2001, and I am ashamed of the current administration and appalled by recent decisions by this president.
How can anyone be so stupid as to pull out all military air support before removing vulnerable populations?
Who could be so stupid as to leave behind almost a trillion dollars of modern weaponry to a terrorist organization?
In the aftermath of 9/11, I watched workers work with bloodied hands trying to find survivors in the rubble of the terrorists attacks. I knew of no one searching for the 230 million in gold and silver buried in the rubble, but this past week the House had a special session not concerned with the tragedy in Afghanistan but spending $5,000,000,000,000.00 of yours and my tax dollars. Money by the way that we do not have. (Try that with your bank account.)
A special session for a liberal wish list, but no interest in dealing with the lives of Americans and allies stranded in Afghanistan.
How far has our country fallen?
I cannot imagine any civilian company in the world tolerating such incompetence.
Dr. Bruce Russell
Roseburg
(4) comments
To blame Biden for years of military miscalculations in Afghanistan doesn’t make any sense. Twenty years and the outcome is an Afghan military unprepared to hold it’s own country.
And then there's the whole buck stops here philosophy that was so blatantly ignored by the previous guy.
Biden has admitted the miscalculation and since then:
So far, President Biden has:
— Taken responsibility
— Provided historical context for his decision
— Stuck to the mission at hand
— Overseen the largest airlift in US history
— Quickly retaliated against those who hurt Americans
This is leadership.
It's very easy to place blame on a president. I do it myself with a simple question, If Trump had Pompeo negotiate a deal to withdraw from Afghanistan in February of 2020, to be out by May of 2021, why didn't he begin to remove military equipment and mineral assets immediately when he had 10 months to do so?
Was there no plan? No, there wasn't any plan beyond the contingency of the agreement as Trump defined it: "The withdrawal of U.S. troops is contingent on the Taliban’s action against al-Qaeda and other terrorists who could threaten us,” "The pact includes the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters who have been held prisoners by the Afghanistan government, which is not a party to the agreement." Why was the Afghanistan government not included in the negotiations between Trump and the Taliban? He was more concerned about Al-Queda, a group he felt was more a threat to the U.S. Did he know there were allegations that Al-Queda was working with the Taliban? H.R. McMaster, Trump's National Security Advisor put it this way, "This collapse goes back to the capitulation agreement of 2020. The Taliban didn't defeat us. We defeated ourselves." sources: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/08/timeline-of-u-s-withdrawal-from-afghanistan/ -- and, https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-taliban-peace-deal-us-withdrawal-b1907241.html
When it comes to withdrawal of our Afghan allies, it was Trump aid Stephen Miller who purposefully tied up the Visa process to get allies out of Afghanistan. Olivia Toye, Security Aid to VP Pence was in meetings and verifies that "“There were cabinet mtgs about this during the Trump Admin where Stephen Miller would peddle his racist hysteria about Iraq and Afghanistan ... Mr Miller – a senior aide and speechwriter for Donald Trump – would undermine anyone who was trying to resolve the Special Immigrants Visa issue." sources: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-visas-afghan-refugees-troye-b1906190.html -- and, https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/02/stephen-miller-green-card-immigration-1630406 -- and, https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/former-insider-blames-miller-allies-sabotaging-refugee-process-n1277438
Pastor, I'd suggest that you remove yourself from ugly politics that have nothing to do with tending your flock. You do them no justice when you diverge from preaching your God's word to publishing a letter that only shows your ignorance and only an eagerness in preaching your politics defending the antichrist you admire. I'd even go far enough to say you're one of the reason's our country has fallen so far.
NJ: well said. I do think you meant "material" or "materiel" rather than "mineral," right? I'd add that the Biden administration sent at least 19 requests to civilians in Afghanistan to evacuate, starting in March.
Our war in Afghanistan succeeded in pushing Bin Laden out (but Bush could have taken him in the early months of the war). The war was unnecessary; the Taliban sued for peace, and the Bush administration preferred war.
Lots of mistakes--a couple trillion dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives of mistakes--belong to both parties.
Ending our war was not a mistake.
I'm a veteran, too, though not a combat veteran--nobody ever shot at me, though they did shoot at a helicopter just behind me, once. But I was physician to combat veterans of many of America's wars, and I've seen more suffering than humans ought to experience--and it was, ultimately, of our own making. Let's not do that so much.
Nope, I meant mineral. There's supposedly a large sum of gold and other valuable mineral among the rubble. I agree that the U.S. seems very good at going in, not good at getting out, so maybe we should stop altogether. If it weren't for what the middle east countries have to offer in oil perhaps none of this would have occurred. Admittedly I have an issue with Stephen Miller. I think he should be held accountable for crimes against humanity in the International Criminals Court. But that's just me. https://www.icc-cpi.int/about
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.