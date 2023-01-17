Letter: Wouldn't it be nice to see President Biden's taxes? Jan 17, 2023 36 min ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Now that Donald Trump has let everyone see his tax returns, wouldn't it be nice if, in the interest of fair play, President Joe Biden let us see his?Jeannette BurchellRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe Biden Tax Return Donald Trump Fair Play Tax Interest Letter Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment larsington Jan 17, 2023 2:09pm Yep, that sure was nice of Trump to LET us see his taxes.https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/disclosures/2021/05/17/the-president-and-vice-president-release-their-2020-tax-returns/ Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tuesday's Transactions PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders US appeals court to hear NCAA case over pay for athletes Despite Projected Growth in 2023, Portland Companies Struggle to Attract and Keep Tech Talent, Says ProFocus Technology Survey Report Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
(1) comment
larsington Jan 17, 2023 2:09pm

Yep, that sure was nice of Trump to LET us see his taxes.https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/disclosures/2021/05/17/the-president-and-vice-president-release-their-2020-tax-returns/
