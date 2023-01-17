Now that Donald Trump has let everyone see his tax returns, wouldn't it be nice if, in the interest of fair play, President Joe Biden let us see his?

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

larsington
larsington

Yep, that sure was nice of Trump to LET us see his taxes.https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/disclosures/2021/05/17/the-president-and-vice-president-release-their-2020-tax-returns/

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.