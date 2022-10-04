In a letter September 30th, the writer missed the point of a constitutional republic and of the founders' intentions which was based on a serious study of political history. The writer's assumption that the bills mentioned would not have passed under Johnson is most likely incorrect. Republicans voted against them, not because they were bad ideas but mostly because Republican input, honest debate and compromise weren't allowed. The bills' implementations had flaws, likely unintended consequences. If Republican input had been honestly allowed/debated, it is most likely the bills would have ended up being better overall for Oregonians. The historical point (fact) is, neither conservatives nor liberals have all the answers. And neither is immune to having bad ideas.
Both political perspectives are historically valid. Fact. The founders learned that from a conscientious study of political history. Their goal was a form of government that incorporates the best of both sides' ideas ... and rejecting the worst of both. They almost unanimously railed against factions controlling our politics. History informed them that societies work best when both sides' ideas are honestly considered in running a country.
The point is, Johnson's demands should on average make all legislation better ... the best ideas from both sides. The result of honest debate and compromise that Johnson demands should (according to history) have made them better bills overall for all Oregonians.
So, no ... those bills would not have automatically failed under Johnson. The founders believed as does Johnson, they would have been made better overall for Oregonians'/history's sake.
