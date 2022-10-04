In a letter September 30th, the writer missed the point of a constitutional republic and of the founders' intentions which was based on a serious study of political history. The writer's assumption that the bills mentioned would not have passed under Johnson is most likely incorrect. Republicans voted against them, not because they were bad ideas but mostly because Republican input, honest debate and compromise weren't allowed. The bills' implementations had flaws, likely unintended consequences. If Republican input had been honestly allowed/debated, it is most likely the bills would have ended up being better overall for Oregonians. The historical point (fact) is, neither conservatives nor liberals have all the answers. And neither is immune to having bad ideas.

