My name is Neil Hummel and I am in the business of "selling Roseburg."
I sell houses, lots, businesses and ranches. I sell to people who already live here, and people who want to move here. I'm all about Roseburg, and have been for all of my adult life.
I'm an advocate for Bond Measure 10-187, which, when it passes, will provide the money to renovate, remodel and rebuild Roseburg Public Schools buildings. Why? Because it helps to "sell Roseburg."
Modernized, updated schools help to sell Roseburg to families, professionals, tradesmen and business owners. And, yes, it makes my job easier, but a diverse and growing economy makes everyone's jobs, and their lives easier.
You have heard from Douglas County physicians and Aviva Health how difficult it is to attract physicians to Roseburg; one of the main reasons for that is lack of modernized, updated schools. Sure, the prospects only see the buildings, but then again, the aging, out-dated buildings are indicative of the values of a community. However, it is not only physicians who do not want to settle here, it is also accountants, plumbers, electricians, engineers, planners, nurses; you name the occupation and we need it.
If you look on-line right now, you will see the following openings: Umpqua Dairy, 21; Roseburg Forest Products, 62; ADAPT, 25; Mercy Medical Center, 74; Douglas County, 36; Orenco, 11; the VA, 26; Roseburg Public Schools, 41. These are open positions of only a few companies and organizations in our city. The majority of people needed to fill those positions live outside of Roseburg, as most of these positions require a specialized skill-set, and we need to recruit them. As a community, we must consider every avenue we can to recruit professionals who serve all of us.
The people needed to fill these positions can live anywhere in the world these days because of technology. The ones who are considering moving to a rural community far away from urban centers because they want to raise a family, are looking at places like Roseburg. When they look at the school buildings here and compare them to other small rural communities, Roseburg more often than not loses that comparison. Our old school buildings are not a selling point.
To sell Roseburg, to make it attractive enough for the professionals and tradesmen, one of the first things we need to do is modernize our schools. Young people with families want good schools and the buildings speak to the willingness of the community to invest in the future.
If we cannot attract the professionals and tradesmen we need, the services will be more expensive, our trips up and down I-5 will increase and there will be even less of Roseburg to sell to the outside world.
Yes, I sell Roseburg. but when I do, I sell the values of a small, vibrant community. I sell the small town appeal, neighbor helping neighbor, resiliency and adventure.
Please help us sell this community by voting yes on Bond Measure 10-187.
Neil Hummel
Roseburg
