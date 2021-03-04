STOP with your ignorance.
COVID-19 is here to stay. Not because some don't wear a mask, it's due to many gatherings over the past year.
Many are against getting a vaccine. How fortunate to live in a country where we have vaccines available! Yes, Douglas County has been short of vaccines. But we will continue to wear masks and wash hands, which obviously people should have been doing anyway?
You who voted for this administration will get what you wanted — more COVID!
No Boarders? Welcome to the USA with more COVID. Dr's. Powell had more insight than most.
Diana OBrown
Roseburg
