After 50 years of being in Congressional District 4, I found myself and my neighbors in CD2. I wasn’t familiar with the congressman at all and had to do some research. I found this person to be a freshman representative who just a few short days after being sworn in, without any valid proof, decided to go along with his Republican brethren and vote against certifying the Pennsylvania election. He claimed to be voting on principal but it was just a “go along to get along” vote to endear himself with his fellow Republicans.
Since that initial vote, he has continued to vote against helping the people of the United States with a no vote against veterans and their families, worker’s rights, farmers and farm workers and, most importantly, the American infrastructure. Joe Yetter is his opponent.
Joe was in the military for over 20+ years as a doctor and an educator. He has a ranch in Azalea and a comfortable life there. When he saw how poorly we would be represented he decided to get out of his comfort zone and run for this seat.
I have known Joe for many years and found him to be a decent, well-thought-out person. He will be a fact-based congressman whose only job is to represent his constituents not be a tool of a party. I urge you to vote for Joe Yetter.
