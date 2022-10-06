After 50 years of being in Congressional District 4, I found myself and my neighbors in CD2. I wasn’t familiar with the congressman at all and had to do some research. I found this person to be a freshman representative who just a few short days after being sworn in, without any valid proof, decided to go along with his Republican brethren and vote against certifying the Pennsylvania election. He claimed to be voting on principal but it was just a “go along to get along” vote to endear himself with his fellow Republicans.

