In the text of a letter published on July 1 (Are these really the biggest issues facing Roseburg) in The News-Review, there was an expletive word used.
I am wondering if the The News Review uses any sense of decorum and/or good manners when editing the letters. I do understand “free speech” and the writer most likely felt justified using a profanity, although he could have used any of the many synonyms available. However, the editor of The News Review, has the ability, and, in my opinion, the “responsibility” to change foul words to polite ones.
Shame on you News Review.
Luchy Bristol
Roseburg
