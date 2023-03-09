At the close of the Jan. 11 meeting that appointed David Brock Smith as an Oregon State Senator, Commissioner Tim Freeman explained: “This is the fourth legislative appointment in eight years that I have been involved in, and we have also appointed a clerk, a surveyor, an assessor and a treasurer and an interim commissioner, that’s nine elected officials appointed in a matter of eight years. One gentleman died and that was certainly not an intent of his own, but the others left early. They created the problem. We are here today to try to solve a problem that we did not create. I want to make sure that folks understand that.”
The unanimous selections by the commissioners led to the next two vacancies, David Brock Smith, who then vacated his House seat and Court Boice (Chris Boice’s second cousin) to replace Brock Smith. Court Boice’s Commissioner seat was then left vacant to be filled by Jay Trost.
In 2018, another series of vacancies ensued when Jeff Kruse resigned. Dallas Heard was appointed as his replacement, and Douglas County Commissioner Gary Leif was appointed to replace Dallas Heard and private citizen Christine Goodwin was appointed as interim commissioner to replace Gary Leif. The county commissioners “solved a problem” of one vacant senate seat by choosing two politicians who were already serving a term of office.
Of the six current elected officials in Douglas County, four were originally appointed. The last three Douglas County Clerks entered the position by appointment. Early resignations break a commitment to voters and an election “by the people” is bypassed.
What is the point of this LTE? The commissioners do not select the pool of candidates they get to choose from. In terms of house and senate seats - several commissioners from multiple Counties vote on a pool of candidates brought to them by their political party. It is their job to select the best candidate from that pool. It makes sense that often times the best candidate is someone who has experience and a voting record reflective of the people who elected the person they are replacing. A house member should never take the opportunity to serve in the senate? Again, what is the point of this LTE?
Tom Wingo you are correct with regard to partisan offices--state senate and house. But not with the non-partisan offices such as county commissioner and so on.
That said, I think the point of the letter is to highlight the fact that many of the people in office did not get there because they were voted in.
