Fourteen new coronavirus cases were reported at twelve Douglas County schools last week. Twelve new coronavirus cases were reported at five Douglas County schools the week before that, according to the Oregon Health Authority weekly Outbreak Report. Teachers comprised 17 of those total 26 new cases.
Douglas County teachers reading this should be worried. Teachers comprise less than 5% of a schools population. Yet those same teachers comprise over 65% of Douglas County’s school coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. The part that should worry you is how little this is being discussed publicly in Douglas County.
For the sake of children’s education, I laud our Governor’s decision to move teacher’s vaccinations ahead of elder residents. I write this because my wife and I are not at risk and we are able to protect ourselves from infection by following the health guidelines. For others it may not be so easy. There will certainly be those who disagree because they have been waiting for so long and miss their grandchildren and friends. But I’m hoping we can all hold on a few months more while we make teacher vaccinations a priority for the sake of our children’s safe education.
Mike Ruehle
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.