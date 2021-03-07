“Congratulations DOUGLAS COUNTY!” You have done it again.
Because you know better, we have been locked down again. It is a lot of fun with no mask, lots of people, no social distancing, and just saying “Who cares?”
We are averaging over 18 new Covid infections every day. That not only hurts the businesses, but more importantly it hurts their employees. Bartenders, waitresses, etc. depend on tips. You just cut their income. How about the families that can’t go out to dinner, or bowling. Nothing better than sitting at home together with the same everyday routine because you can’t go out.
May I suggest, that if you are not thrilled with your present circumstances, you move to Texas or Mississippi, where the Governors agree with you, and you won’t have to put up with the nonsense of keeping the rest of us healthy.
Thanks again, You're special.
Jon White
Sutherlin
Obviously some people are deliberately ignorant of the term "herd immunity." This was supposed to happen months, but too many "sheep" bought into the fear-mongering of the Left. If you want to wear a mask, do so. But leave the rest of us to live our lives the way we want to - not the way you think we should. The "at risk" groups are a very small percentage of the overall population. And stay home - that way you can't spread the disease either.
And more than that, Oregon has created its very own variant mutation from the British mutation that came across the pond. Seems as though Oregon's anti-maskers's game of russian roulette now has higher stakes in the "Will we die and kill others? Let's find out" game: https://www.yahoo.com/news/oregon-scientists-virus-variant-worrying-151505340.html
More BS from the BS news media. Fools like you will believe anything. I’m sure you would have been the first in line to the “showers” at Auschwitz because they promised warm water.
