After reading The News-Review letter to the editor on Aug. 24, I began wondering what is important to voters. Does vitriolic diatribe about an opposing party drive voter interest, or are there issues before us that are meaningful and should be our focus?
The following top issues, according to a cross section of polls, should concern us all:
Immigration: A flood of migrants is entering the country unchecked. Human misery is on an epic scale as migrants die from either transiting the desert or succumbing to other harsh realities like human smuggling. Migrants are used as drug mules to bring in deadly loads of fentanyl that kill over 100,000 American citizens a year. Our government does little to stem this flow overtaxing border patrol and local authorities.
Crime: Crime is at the highest or near highest levels in many cities. Surging crime keeps a number of Americans fearful. Criminals act with abandon, committing dangerous property, as well as personal, offenses with complete impunity. Defunding police is still an active or ongoing push in some cities.
Economy: High gas prices and consumer goods are taking big chunks out of paychecks, hindering our ability to provide for our families and making living difficult for many Americans.
Out of Control Government Spending: Creating a firestorm of inflationary pressure.
These are issues Americans want fixed. To get our votes, parties need to outline their plans to address the problems and provide remedies. From the party currently in power, in many cases, we have not heard or seen solutions. I believe the Republican Party has offered the best solutions, albeit tough choices, to address these issues.
