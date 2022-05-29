Mass shootings always produce a shrill call for gun control. No matter how statistically rare, they concentrate violence in a single event, focusing the country on guns with unfortunate fame to the deranged killer. No one sane does this!
I'll offer two options for addressing mass shootings while focusing on policies having political plausibility — without gun bans.
Governments should identify persons of interest before they act; then react accordingly. Shooters leave signs. One way to stop them is the “red-flag law,” which allows officials to seek control of that person/guns. The other is “threat assessment” identifying dangerous persons based on behavior and monitoring them while encouraging treatment.
Mass shootings end when armed professionals "eliminate" the problem. Having armed teachers at school who, in many cases, are combat veterans, changes the playing field there immediately. It's time for adding professionally trained security to schools — or your kids are vulnerable every school day, everywhere ...
Require universal background checks for everybody. Gun stores conduct background checks on their buyers. Not so for private sellers! Advance this requirement. Second Amendment aficionados have no problem with it. Criminals don't care.
Those who seek to ban "assault weapons," wait. If you're about to be shot, do you really care what kind of weapon's shooting you? Assault-weapon bans are too difficult to legislate. School shootings involving assault weapons occurred with bans already in place: Columbine; Sandy Hook, Buffalo and UCC to no avail.
It's the person using the gun, not the gun. Move semiautomatic gun sales to age 21? 18-year-olds can own hunting rifles but no revolvers until 21? Semiautomatic pistols at 25 but no one younger? I own semi-auto guns, but does an 18-year-old need to?
The Constitution protects gun rights! Options remain although none will completely satisfy those horrified at school shootings.
