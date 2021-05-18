Micki Hall is my choice for Roseburg Public Schools Board position No. 2 because she is the best choice for our students, our teachers, and our community. I met Micki when she was a parent at Fullerton IV school, where she volunteered in the classroom, made bulletin boards for teachers, painted the background for the 6th grade play and ran the school carnival for two years. Her time at Fullerton IV inspired her to become a teacher, and as a teacher myself I was in awe.
Ginger Stratton
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.