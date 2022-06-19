I wager that I have read the Bible more thoroughly than Mr. Longo, and that is why I concluded that it was not divine, not reliable, full of contradictions, absurdities, unreliable history and science, myths (falsehoods) and anti-democracy. See my extensive (27 pages of fine print) notes at http://packham.n4m.org/bible.htm - I challenge Mr. Longo (and any other Bible-worshiper) to read them.
I admit I was wrong about the prison population - I have since learned that the claim I made was based on unreliable old research.
Mr. Longo uses the label "hypocrite" rather loosely and unjustifiable. True, POTUS 45 was an unregenerate hypocrite, but ALL of the present presidency, Congress and SCOTUS?
He should read my letter again, more carefully. The countries I used as examples of non-religious populations are NOT "dictatorships" as he claims, but are the more prosperous and democratic countries or constitutional monarchies: England, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, etc. It is rather in a bible-based theocracy that one would not be free. The Bible gives us as God's preferred form of government a theocracy (the "kingdom of God"), run by God's "chosen" few, where "every knee must bow" and where you can be killed for believing in the wrong religion. Which do you favor, Mr. Longo: our democratic freedom or a Biblical theocracy? You can't have both. (Or are YOU the hypocrite?)
