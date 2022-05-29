The recent shooting in Texas of the shooter's grandmother, 19 children, 2 teachers killed and 17 wounded seems acceptable if Republicans pray. That happened in a matter of hours. The Texas governor and administration have a news brief showing their remorse and prayers for the families. Republicans stand and sit on that podium stoic and quite belying issues of public concern. When Democrats raise the deficiency of action the GOP response: Do not make this political.
Sadly, it is political. The fault of the government on a solution to the carnage is as political as it gets. The same quorum on stage is pro-life yet, nothing gets addressed with the loss of life. That very righteous GOP group wants abortion criminalized. The doctors were prosecuted as well as any that assist in abortion. Their perplexing stance again fails common sense. Can the GOP tell the masses how many abortions occurred in that same exact time? Doubtful that statistic is done, ever.
The easiest explanation is inaction to mass shootings is feasible. Claiming to pray for family’s loss, their pain, their families and victims’ comfort is GOP ideology. To aggressively and openly address the violence is not a Republican plan. The conservative solution is to blame mental illness, illegal immigrants, police defunding and blah, blah, blah. Not to say there is an easy solution.
Complexity in balancing the rights of individuals with pro-active resolve requires someone to lose. What are American citizens willing to sacrifice? Life has always been about choice. We make personal decisions that require sacrificial action throughout life. Is sacrificing our children the better choice?
