On the Ground Jun 19, 2022

One is what one leaves behind
Without thinking of Mother Earth's impact
It is unmistakably not so kind
For our little ones after the fact

We are talking about trash
Scattered among our bushes and trees
It will not disappear without cash
For our little ones pay the fees

Whether the foils from our food we eat
Or just the paper left to rot
For our young it is blood from a beet
It could be the glass bottle one forgot 

And left to cut our little one's feet
This all just has to come to a stop
If not, Mother Earth will make us pay
It would be the ticket from your flop

Life's end it is the soil where you lay
The true reality is a lesson to be taught
So instead of tossing that cig butt to decay
Come together and right the fight I have fought

Let's all help our Mother Earth to have her say
And fulfill all these lessons I have sought!

Lonnie Goding
Roseburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
