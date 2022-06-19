One is what one leaves behind

Without thinking of Mother Earth’s impact

It is unmistakably not so kind

For our little ones after the fact

We are talking about trash

Scattered among our bushes and trees

It will not disappear without cash

For our little ones pay the fees

Whether the foils from our food we eat

Or just the paper left to rot

For our young it is blood from a beet

It could be the glass bottle one forgot

And left to cut our little one’s feet

This all just has to come to a stop

If not, Mother Earth will make us pay

It would be the ticket from your flop

Life’s end it is the soil where you lay

The true reality is a lesson to be taught

So instead of tossing that cig butt to decay

Come together and right the fight I have fought

Let’s all help our Mother Earth to have her say

And fulfill all these lessons I have sought!

Lonnie Goding

Roseburg

