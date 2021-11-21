Our commissioners are sounding like crowing roosters
The crowing rooster does not put up the sun.
You know that. I know that. A child knows that.
I suspect that even the crowing rooster, strutting proudly about the barnyard, knows that, too. And yet: he struts, and crows, and preens. Cock-a-doodle-do.
I thought about that metaphor this past Monday, when I received the self-congratulatory news release from our County Commissioners, boasting of the benefits that Douglas County will receive from the infrastructure bill signed yesterday by President Joe Biden.
The commissioners generously credit themselves for ensuring funds for Douglas County. Cock-a-doodle-do.
Look: The sun was going to rise, roosters or not. Every Democrat in our Oregon congressional delegation--including Representative Peter DeFazio and Senators Wyden and Merkley--every Oregon Democrat was going to vote for the bill, including the SRS funding. The only real task that the Republican Party and our County Commissioners (all Republicans) had was to convince Republican Representative Cliff Bentz to vote for the infrastructure bill. The Commissioners failed to do this, and it seems likely they didn’t even try; Bentz voted “No” and referred to the bill as “President Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s liberal wish list.”
All across America, right now, Republicans who voted “No” are strutting and preening and cock-a-doodle-do-ing. They’ll soon attend ground-breaking ceremonies and ribbon-cutting celebrations as bridges are rebuilt, roads are repaired, and internet service is brought to the nation, just as the rising sun brings warmth and light.
And crowing roosters had nothing to do with it.
($73 billion for the electricity grid; $66 billion for rail; $65 billion for broadband for hard-to-reach populations; $47 billion for climate resiliency; $21 billion for environmental projects like cleaning up abandoned mines; $15 billion for removing lead pipes; $7.5 billion for electric vehicles; $2 billion for underserved rural areas.)
(2) comments
As long as you think it's great to saddle our future generations with nothing but crushing debt....
Wretched722: They'll be "saddled" with improved education, increased immunity to viruses, cleaner water (and thus, with less lead, higher IQs), better roads, a more reliable electrical grid, broadband, a livable planet, better health care, and more.
Pretty awful, I know. You might even say, wretched.
