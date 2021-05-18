There's much to say in a 300-word letter, so I'll offer some thoughts on reopening businesses, but some establishments may not be able to accommodate us due to a labor shortage especially with skilled workers and food servers.
Without a doubt, unemployment benefits — that pay people more than they received when they were working — are a factor. Someone who made $400 per week but now makes $800 isn't anxious for work. Most businesses are finding it impossible to find workers. As the economy expands, we should require the same from people who are accepting public assistance — that was designed as a trampoline, not a hammock.
Personal responsibility was once the norm, but every advance produced by that obligation seems to give an advantage to those who want to live in a virtual reality where they are content getting government handouts. Many who lack a serious work ethic and, having been hooked on social media while getting money for nothing, have the attention span of a Chihuahua with ADHD. These people are no closer to having a Plan A today than a year ago and there's no plan in sight for the next alphabet letter.
It s time for people to grasp a looming fact though; with masks coming off and vaccines poked in people's arm's your gravy train ride is about done, and there's a new "Zen" cheeseburger waiting for you to serve at the drive up window. Better get to Plan A.
I've reached my allotted words, so how long will those people continue reclining while getting your taxes to do so? State officials would be wise to pursue policies that reward work, not postpone it by reducing their ever-increasing benefits for skilled workers.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
