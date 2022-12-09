Poem: A Christmas Reminiscence Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Poem: A Christmas ReminiscenceWhat is Christmas lacking friends to gather ‘round the table,To celebrate the warmth of friendship while each heart is able?To gaze on lights that shimmer softly in the evening gloom,And brighten every corner of the decorated room.What is Christmas without foods that bring a sure delight,The special dishes that evoke fond memories at the sight?The pumpkin pie, the fruitcake, too, the stuffing, strong with flavor,The candy cane that’s handed out, a season’s treat to savor.What is Christmas without snow, though some may disagree,Preferring snow on Christmas cards, which never cold will see. Each heart holds treasures of its own from Christmas that is past,For each will gather memories, which cannot help but last.And yet, the heart of Christmas lies in coming of the King,The Babe within the manger low of whom the angels sing.For with His coming came the hope of joy that is to last,The hope of resurrection that will banish all the past.Whatever cheer the season brings of lights and decorations,The choicest treasure of true worth is that of man’s salvation.Then raise your heart in thankfulness to God in heaven above,That heaven’s highest Gift to men is His eternal love. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Card Christianity Gastronomy Food Heaven Christmas Heart Candy Cane Treasure Dish Poem Reminiscence Gift Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Argentina 2, Netherlands 2 World Cup Schedule BC-SOC--World Cup Glance Sports on TV for December 10-11 Friday's Transactions
