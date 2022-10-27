Poem: A Day to Celebrate Oct 27, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Folks celebrate October thirty-one as Halloween,The day in which gross skeletons and goblins can be seen.The real importance of this day is rarely recognized,Except by those who hold the truth of history as a prize.For on October thirty-one, in fifteen seventeen,A protest rose in Germany where clashes did convene.A humble priest took Rome to task, exposing church abuse,By nailing theses to its door, condemning baleful use.The Reformation thus began with Luther, while a priest,And fifty million souls were killed, from greatest to the least.These souls, condemned as heretics were saints in heaven’s eyes, The conscientious Christians whom the Church of Rome despised.The protest started waves of truth, exposing dark positions,That long had kept the people chained in fear and superstition.No longer held by Romish rites, the truth would set them free,The people then could live by faith and not in slavery.Thus,” Happy Reformation Day “should be the greeting now,Not “Happy Halloween” to whom the world elects to bow.Forget the trappings of this day that hail from heathen source,And celebrate the freedom that true knowledge can enforce.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Most Popular Roseburg man accused of sending illicit images, attempting to have sex with young girl ‘A rare find’ — Local restaurant server wins statewide award Winston community rallies to support local student injured in September car accident Survival in the Umpqua Roseburg man jailed for brandishing weapon Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg couple decks out Halloween house for charity Sutherlin City Council sees four people vie for three positions Public Meetings What's Up 'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
