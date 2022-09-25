Poem: A Sea of Weeds Sep 25, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Sea of WeedsA lovely boat sat all alone in fields of drying grass,It seemed a little strange to me with summer flying past.It wasn’t parked too near a house but seemed to be deserted,It rested on a sea of weeds, which left me disconcerted.Why wasn’t someone using it? It looked to be brand new,It puzzled me, but sad to say, I didn’t have a clue.And as I thought about the boat, it caused my mind to wander,To folks who sit alone in life with unfilled needs to ponder.The weeds of life surrounding them destroy the dreams they hold,They sit there lacking water that would make their dreams unfold. They cannot float upon the sea, nor lift their sails to move,Instead, they mourn their circumstance, now stuck within a groove.They need the Holy Spirit’s wind to lift their thoughts on high,They need the water Christ can give which always satisfies.Each soul without the Savior’s touch is like a lonely boat,Just waiting for the Spirit’s power to set them all afloat.These empty vessels need the love that only comes from God,To set them on the sea of life, away from sin’s dry sod.Then let the God of heaven love His children now through you,That you may witness to His love in everything you do. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boat Weed Sea Christianity Crime Worship Holy Spirit God Heaven Folks Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Race Promotions begins construction of dirt track at Douglas County Speedway One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Powell motion to postpone trial delayed Roseburg Police investigate fight, gun shot following alleged assault Death Notices for September 22, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Get-well wishes ease the pain of long recovery Riversdale Grange to hold monthly breakfast Oct. 1 Fall children’s and youth programs at Roseburg Public Library
