Poem: Bitterness Only Hurts
Feb 5, 2023

Bitterness is a harmful scourge that can poison life at its base,
For after its poison has entered the life, the sting is hard to erase.
The memory of what someone said or did that seemed unkind or unfair,
Plays on the mind and troubles the heart till the damage is hard to repair.
It isn't so much what was said or done when one considers the cause,
Instead, it's best to look inside and allow for a thoughtful pause.
If folks would be honest and true to self, while thinking, they'd have to admit,
That if they were not so concerned with self, they soon would get over it.

To pout and fret over what someone did, long after the action has passed,
Will encourage a grudge that tends to produce a bitterness that will last.
While holding the grudge, they pity themselves, while feeling sad and abused,
Yet if they'd dismissed it when it had occurred, the problem would be diffused.
At times people say and do thoughtless things, which they will later regret,
If you are the victim of one of these things, it's best to forgive and forget.
For bitterness only hurts the one who carries the poisonous sting,
If you are willing to leave it behind, much peace to your heart it will bring.

Sandra A. Haynes
Roseburg
