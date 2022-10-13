Poem: Courtesy Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courtesy is a breath of fresh air that’s welcome in any place,It doesn’t depend on learning of rules, but evolves from selfless grace.Courtesy opens numerous doors, closed to those who are rude:The thoughtless ones who focus on self, unconscious of gracious mood.Courtesy speaks to those who observe, that you are concerned for others,Not just the people with whom you may live: your parents, sisters, or brothers.Thoughtfulness grows as a natural thing when caring for people’s needs,Their comfort and smiles become the rewards on which your soul will feed.To open a door or offer a seat to people older than you,Does not only demonstrate courtesy, but is also the right thing to do.To acknowledge a gift by writing a note, extending a message of thanks, Will show your appreciation and care, no matter your age or rank.Looking for ways in which you can serve along the pathway of life,Brings joy and comfort to those you meet and lessens earthly strife.Courtesy is the oil of life, which keeps the wheels well-greased,It keeps life moving in pleasant ways, with bumps on the road now eased.Caring for others along the way will make you feel warm inside,When courtesy becomes a natural thing, contentment will surely abide.For courtesy’s always a breath of fresh air that’s welcome in any place,If practiced here, you’ll be spreading cheer as you share this heavenly grace.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston teen hospitalized after jumping off bridge Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway Roseburg's 150th birthday celebration continues with new downtown festival At 75, Neil Colby says it's time for a break One arrested in connection to August home invasion robbery TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT NOW HIRING Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Mickelson says LIV on rise and PGA Tour trending downward Aviva Health celebrates veterans and their pets An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions
