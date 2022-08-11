Poem: Discipline Aug 11, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DisciplineOur age despises discipline, beginning with the child,No longer will he be restrained as willfulness beguiles.To give a swat where it belongs is looked on as abuse,And thus, the child manipulates to serve his selfish use.The parent, now bereft of power, is loath to use the rod,The tool that wisdom designates, as given men by God.As children grow without restraint, the parent turns a slave,Subjected to each want and whim the self-willed child may crave.And if this isn’t bad enough, because he has his way,He tends to bully other kids, while causing hairs to grey. Subjected to the presence of technology awry,He views destructive scenes of war, wherein a man will die.His mind, now foreign to restraint, gives thought to evil deeds,While open to the vicious acts, which fill a morbid need.Then malls and schools become the scenes of horrors unexpected,Because the child has never learned what should have been respected.The problems of society are traced to rules we make,Endorsing some which make no sense, while heaven’s rules we break.To spare the rod will spoil the child, but if combined with love,Correction will prepare the child to reap God’s gifts above. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular John Blodgett family buys Kruse Farms, hopes to continue agricultural legacy One man loses a finger, another a blow-up doll near duck pond Saturday Roseburg man dies in crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park New residents can move into Sunshine Park Apartments in September, waitlist filling up Roseburg Blast forced city to rebuild TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News ESS Announces Strategic Partnership to Deploy Long-Duration Energy Storage in Australia and Deliver an Expected 12 GWh of Iron Flow Batteries ESS Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Awards Sofia Carson Scholarship to Valentina García Expensify Announces Q2 2022 Results Public Meetings
