Poem: For the love of the moon (ocean tides)
Nov 25, 2022

The ocean moans in protestagainst the Casanova moonthat tugs her lacy garmentsand makes the maiden swoon.He whispers to her beautythat she rest in his embraceand surrender to his beckoningwith appetite and grace.She trembles at his kissesacross her heavy breast.He longs to steal her favors. She longs for his request.Rising in her passion, he pulls her tenderly,but their love is illusion.She is kept with jealousyAlas, his arms stay empty.The blue moon gently weeps.She is married to another,and in his bed she sleeps.

Curtis Shoemaker
Roseburg
